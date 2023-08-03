From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has constituted a normalisation committee to steer the affairs of the Plateau State Football Association (PFA).

The constitution of the committee was communicated to PFA by the NFF Communication Department.

Hon. Yakubu Audu Buba will be the chairman of the committee, with Mr. Daniel Kumi as vice chairman and Mr. Daniel Langs will be the secretary.

Daily Sun gathered that the constitution of a normalisation committee for the Plateau State FA became necessary following the impasse witnessed in the process for elections into its board.

It was also informed by the report of a fact-finding team sent by the NFF to the State.

A statement signed by Mr. Rotmwa Bonga, said that Professor Ishaya Pam will be a member of the committee, as will be Barr. Dan Gwarzo and Mallam Abdullahi Abubakar Maigero.

The normalisation committee will take charge of the affairs of the Plateau State FA for now, draw a roadmap for conduct of elections into its board, ensure that all eligible stakeholders are provided a level-playing field to participate in the process and superintend the elections.

Pic Prof Ishaya Pam, member PFA normalisation committee