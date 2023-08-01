Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

The Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), on Monday, at the Durban Filmmart in South Africa, unveiled the Co-Production Procedure and Practice Handbook to service the Nigeria-South Africa Audio-Visual Cooperation Agreement; and has assured of its seamless implementation.

The Cooperation Agreement between both nations was signed by former President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) and Cyril Ramaphosa, arising from the outcome of the 10th Session of the Bi-National Commission held from November 26th – 28th 2021, in Abuja, Nigeria.

This was made known in a statement released by NFC’s Director, Public Affairs, Brian Etuk.

Speaking at the unveiling, during the Nigeria Co-production and Cooperation Session at the Durban Filmmart, Dr. Chidia Maduekwe, NFC’s Managing Director/Chief Executive reminded audience of the full packed venue and well attended session by Nigerian, South Africa and other nations filmmakers/stakeholders, of the imperatives of the Co-Production Procedure and Practice Handbook, which he said outlines basic guidelines and requirements for co-production engagements between Nigeria and South Africa Film Stakeholders. “The Handbook is to aid joint/collaborative film projects seamlessly”.

This event “is indicative of Nigeria’s unwavering commitment towards the full activation of the Nigeria – South Africa Audio-visual Cooperation” he said; maintaining that the long journey characterized by several domestic and inter-country engagements by supervisory government ministries, departments, audio-visual stakeholders as well as the implementation agencies of both countries – that is the Nigerian Film Corporation – Nigeria, and the National Film and Video Foundation – South Africa, has made the dream of promoting cross border film production activities a reality.

The Nigeria-South Africa Audio-Visual Cooperation Agreement, Dr. Maduekwe said, requires that a Procedure & Practice Handbook to guide audio-visual stakeholders and practitioners be developed by both nations. South Africa, through the National Film & Video Foundation already has in place a Procedure & Practice Handbook for Co-Production engagements. He said that the Handbook was unveiled at the Durban Filmmart as South Africa’s choice and platform to drive the conversations and further engagements between both nations in the implementation of the Cooperation Agreement.

He maintained that, despite the official unveiling of the Procedure & Practice Handbook in Nigeria, scheduled to take place during Zuma Film Festival – December 1st – 10th, 2023 in Abuja; which will have a robust delegation of South African filmmakers attending, Nigerian Filmmakers willing to under co-production film projects could approach the NFC and access the handbook. Dr. Maduekwe further assured that the NFC and NFVF as implementation agencies for the Audio-Visual Cooperation Agreement are ready for its full activation and called on Nigerian filmmakers to take full advantage of the huge cross border investment opportunities thereof.

Meanwhile, South African government agencies, as well as film and television production studios – including Stained Glass Studios; Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) and several others – have indicated their interest to utilize the Audio-Visual Cooperation Agreement and invest in the development of Nigeria’s film industry, especially the establishment of cottage viewing cinemas across the 774 local government areas of the country in partnership with the NFC.

In addition to its commitment and desire to partner on film infrastructural development in Nigeria, Mr. Phakamisa George, ECDC’s Senior Manager, Export Promotions, at a meeting engagement with Dr. Chidia Maduekwe, NFC’s Managing Director/Chief Executive assured that his agency – the ECDC was ready to undertake the planned community viewing entrepreneurial hub development centers – CVEH, beginning with about 300-500 every year, if there are willing location providers nationwide, in line with the exhibition and distribution mandates of the NFC under the ICRC guidelines; as well as the provision of low funding and grants for co-production undertaken within the Eastern Cape Province.

Stained Glass Studios (Film & Television), producers of current and longest running television series in South Africa – UZALO has equally offered to partner Nigerian filmmakers, as well as production companies wishing to shoot in Durban. Stained Glass Studios has also offered to undertake some of the Film Production Master Classes of Zuma Film Festival, 2023.

Dr. Maduekwe, in pursuit of mutually beneficial and sustainable partnerships and collaborations for Nigeria’s film industry has also met with the representatives of Kenya Film Commission, Namibia Film Commission, and Her Excellency Madam Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Premier (Governor) of Kwa-Zulu Natal Province, South Africa, who expressed her delight at Nigeria’s presence in Durban.