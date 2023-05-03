Publisher/Chairman, The Sun Publishing Limited, publishers of Daily Sun, Saturday Sun, Sunday Sun and Sporting Sun, Barr. Neya Kalu, has been named as one of the most powerful women in journalism.

In a list released by Women in Journalism Africa (WiJAfrica), Kalu was named 20th of the “25 Most Powerful Women Journalists in Nigeria.”

Barr. Kalu took over as Publisher/Chairman of The Sun last year and directs the Board’s strategic decisions, with focus on corporate governance, high standards and professionalism.

Her recognition comes as a result of the fresh and innovative perspective she brings into the publishing industry as well as her dedication and commitment in making a positive impact in journalism despite juggling multiple high level roles across various industries.

An astute Business Executive, Lawyer, Entrepreneur, and Philanthropist, Barr Kalu has a first degree in Law and an MSc in Finance Services Management from the University of Buckingham, United Kingdom.

With no fewer than 12 years experience crafting and implementing business initiatives across industries and functions, The Sun publisher is the Vice Chairman of Sun Heavens Hotels and Resorts, and the Founder/CEO of Basecoat, a chain of Nail Salons in Nigeria.

Before her appointment as chairman of The Sun, she had worked as an HR professional in the shipping and banking sector where she led dynamic teams to bridge the gap between employees’ performance and the organisation’s strategic objectives.

WiJAfrica said the 25 people listed as most powerful women in journalism have displayed high level of skill and courage in their job.

According to the organisation, the choice was made after a rigorous process, which looked at various aspects of the work of the selected women, with emphasis on “depth and breadth of coverage of the elections, journalistic integrity, innovation, and leadership qualities.”

It said: “The critical role that journalism plays in shaping our society and democracy and the power of the press to hold leaders accountable, uncover truth, and drive public opinion cannot be underestimated and the women who make the final list are the crème de la crème of the Nigerian journalism industry, and their work reflect their immense dedication, hard work, and passion for their profession.”

Others listed include Editor of New Telegraph, Juliet Bumah; Tessy Igomu, Investigative Editor of the Punch; Adenike Adebowale Tambe, senior hearth reporter, Premium Times; Amaka Okoye, West African Correspondent, Deutshe Welle and Ayo Mario Ese.