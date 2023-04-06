…..Calls for newspaper owners collaboration

From Idu Jude Abuja

Newly inaugurated executive of the newspapers vendors association of Nigeria Abuja chapter NVAA, has again appealed to the Administration of the Federal Capital Territory to heed to its appels for a piece of land to built a befitting office to aid it’s operations.

This appeal was made Thursday in Abuja, by the newly elected Chairman of the association Mr. Idris Nababa Hassan, shortly after his inauguration.

Nababa, further speaking to Daily Sun, revealed that former leadership of NVAA, back in 2019, applied for land allocation to put up a befitting office complex for the newspapers vendors.

This he said has become necessary for the association to have a permanent site, owing to regular challenges of ejection threat by land lords at area one temporary.

Nababa, said, “Making this appeal, has become necessary because this is what we have promised our people. The fact is that we are no longer comfortable here at area one newspapers vendors site. We need a permanent site well allocated to us. The FCT, has failed to allocate land to us since 2019 and we are aware that land allocations has been on going since then. The administration as well as all the print media organizations, should not pretend about our contributions in building the society. Imagine a day without newspapers taken down to the readers. But I seems as if our own contributions are not important”.

Part of the challenges facing the association, Nababa, inundated includes paucity of funds, which the association has been experiencing since it’s inception.He however called on relevant newspaper organisations to see reasons for collaboration towards building the association.

Meanwhile, the new Chairman of NVAA, has promised to ensure that the new Exco should explore all avenue for revenue drive to better the lots of members.

“Having been elected for the second time, I will ensure that we push further to ensure that the FCT administration grant our requests for land allocation. We will work around the clock to ensure that the mandate given to us is not abused”.

Newly inaugurated include Idris Nababa Hassan for Chairman and Ubagha Ubagha , Vice Chairman. Ikoi Philip is the new Secretary general and Mathew Alabi is the Assistant secretary.

Yusuf Isah, is the new financial Secretary and Miss blessing Ugwu, the Assistant fin. Sec.

Jennifer Igyangu, treasurer, Emeka Ekek welfare, Uzairu Bala PRO and Bassy Ofem Ujong is the welfare officer.