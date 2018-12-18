Jibril announced his resignation as Environment Minister at the Federal Executive Council meeting last week after which President Buhari appointed Zarma.

Samuel Bello, Abuja

Former minister of environment Ibrahim Jibril has said that he will be handling over $170million out of the $180million released by oil companies and additional N200million and N5million in the domiciliary account.

He revealed this in Abuja while formally handing over to the newly-appointed Minister of Environment, Mr Suleiman Hassan Zarma, a surveyor.

Jibril said: “The oil companies have made their pledge for this year by releasing $180 million and I’m proud to say that I’m going to hand over to my successor $170 million in the EXCO account and details will be sent in the handover.

“He will see in the handover (note) that there’s still a lot about $5million which is in the domiciliary account of the ministry and about N200 million in the Naira account.”

Jibril announced his resignation as the Minister of Environment at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting last week after which President Buhari appointed Zarma.

Speaking to journalists, Jibril added that “New Map is another project with the World Bank; it’s starting with about six or seven states in the South East and South- South; it is to control erosion in a holistic approach and it’s starting with about $500 million.

“Fortunately, on my last day in council, I was called to by the Ministry of Finance and approval was given for additional $400 million to move the New Map project forward.

“We have moved from the seven states to 20 and more people are still applying but I think it will be wise to tarry a little before we can move forward.”

The new minister, promised to engage staff of his office and agency saying: “I expect absolute contribution to get what our principal, President Muhammadu Buhari, wants to achieve from this particular sector.”