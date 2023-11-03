Matchday 12 clash between Newcastle United and Arsenal as well as other exciting matches will be broadcast live on GOtv Supa+ and GOtv Supa, as action continues across major European football leagues this weekend.

Fresh from knocking Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup, the Magpies will be on home duty against the Gunners who lost their Carabao Cup tie against West Ham United in the midweek. Tune in SuperSport Premier League (ch 66) at 6:30pm on Saturday, to enjoy this encounter.

Arsenal overcame the challenges posed by Newcastle the last time they met at St James’ Park, winning by a 0-2 scoreline. Eddie Howe, who will be without Alexander Isak and Sven Botman, will be keen to see his team stop the Gunners from recording consecutive away victories.

Also, on Saturday, Erik Ten Hag’s future as Manchester United manager will be on the line again when the Red Devils take on Fulham at Craven Cottage. United head into this match on the back of consecutive 0-3 losses at Old Trafford against Manchester City and Newcastle United.

A dramatic late winner from Alejandro Garnacho’s solo run, gave the Red Devils victory over the Cottagers when they met at Craven Cottage just before the World Cup break last season. With just seven wins out of fifteen matches this season, Manchester United do not head into this game as favourites. Tune in to SuperSport Premier League (ch 66) at 1:30pm on Saturday, to watch the action unfold.

On Monday, Tottenham Hotspur will renew their rivalry with Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Maurico Pochettino will be returning to his old stomping ground for the first time as an opposition manager and will be keen to hurt the league leader’s bid to maintain their fine run at the top of the table, under Ange Postecoglou’s guidance. Tune in Tune in SuperSport Premier League (ch 66) at 9:30pm on Monday.

In Italy, Super Eagles duo, Samuel Chukwueze and Maduka Okoye could be in line to face each other when AC Milan host Udinese at San Siro on Saturday at 8:45pm, while Napoli will take on Salernitana at 3pm. Tune in SuperSelect 1 (ch 63) to watch.

Stay connected to enjoy the best of football this weekend. Upgrade now to GOtv Supa and get access to all premium entertainment on GOtv Supa+. Download the MyGOtv app or dial *288# to subscribe, renew or upgrade your subscription now.