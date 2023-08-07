From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Anglican Primate, Most Rev Dr Henry Ndukuba, has lauded the newly established University on the Niger, describing it as an excellent initiative.

He said that the University which Diocese on the Niger singlehandedly built spoke for a better tomorrow.

Primate Ndukuba was speaking during a three-in-one anniversary in honour of the former Bishop on the Niger, Rt Rev Ken Sandy Okeke at the All Saints’ Cathedral, Onitsha, Friday.

The anniversary was said to have been organised by the Diocese on the Niger for the Bishop and his wife, Dr Ngọzi Okeke in commemoration of their 50 years of marriage, 82nd and 72nd birthdays of the Bishop and his wife, respectively.

The Primate said he was happy with the Diocese on the Niger over the university project as he congratulated it on the recent approval by the Federal Governement.

He further described it as an excellent breakthrough, adding that it was a genuine enterprise which he noted had called for the continuity of what the Church had received.

He applauded the vision of Bishop on the Niger, Rt Revd. Dr Owen Nwokolo, for advancing the cause of the gospel and setting up a University that would become the pride of the Church of Nigeria.

The Primate said that whenever he walked into the All Saints’ Cathedral premises, he usually praised the Lord for the vision that brought about what he called tremendous progress under Bishop Nwokolo’s watch.

The Vice Chancellor of the university Ven. Prof. Chinedu Nebo who was also present at the service was appreciated by the Bishops and Anambra stakeholders that attended the event.

Although the Primate was elated about the university initiative and the development of the All Saints’ Cathedral, he expressed dissatisfaction with the way he said some youth had abandoned the Church to slide into idol worshipping.

While condemning the trend, he challenged the Church to stand on its feet and endeavour to raise people who he said would be capable of taking the gospel to a higher level.

He appealed to ministers to continue to maintain the fire of evangelism as it was received and not to relent in the face of adversities, calling for the spirit of sacrifice.

He said if you were not ready for sacrifice, you should forget it. He noted that some ministers were always after what they could gain from their callings rather than what they could give as a sacrifice.

He disclosed it was for that reason that he declared some ministers as being neither effective nor impactful.

The Primate advised ministers to always aim at eternal, rather than earthly rewards.

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi was among the special guests on the occasion which witnessed over twenty-five Bishops of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion in attendance.