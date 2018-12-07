Damiete Braide

A new talk show which highlights the ups and downs of professional sportsmen, actors, comedians and musicians has hit television screens across the country.

According to its producer, Chris Iheuwa, Chop Knuckle with Chriso will also highlight their achievements as well.

Describing Chop Knuckle with Chriso as a comic based family program, Iheuwa who is also the anchor of the programme said that a lot of professionals feel comfortable communicating in their indigenous languages or in pidgin which is widely spoken in Nigeria and other Anglophone nations across Africa.

The program airs on NTA2 and Galaxy TV from next quarter says Iheuwa who plays Alhaji Tanko Alli on AM Africa

series, Battleground.

So far, the show has featured an array of Nigerian artists including Judith Audu, Omowunmi Dada, Frank Donga, Woli Arole, AsiriComedy, Lepacious Bose, Funky Mallam and Abayomi Alvain.