From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

New Registrar of Optometrists and Dispensing Opticians Registration Board of Nigeria (ODORBN), Dr. Obinna Awiaka has promised to boost the image of Optometry and Dispensing Opticianry practice in Nigeria.

He said this in a meeting with professionals, management and staff of the Board after his resumption of duty as the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Board.

He promised to do his best to improve the regulation of the training and practice of Optometry and Dispensing Opticianry in Nigeria, such that the training curriculum and scheme of service of the profession would be in line with international best practices, in addition to serious fight against quackery and other sharp practices within the professions.

He also promised to carry professionals along, stating, “the Board belongs to two professionals, Optometrists and Dispensing Opticians. So, we have to work together and define our different unique roles and boundaries”.

In a hand over ceremony at the ODORBN headquarters, Abuja, the immediate past Registrar of the ODORBN, Prof. (Mrs.) Ebele Bridget Uzodike, highlighted the achievements of the Board during her tenure and charged the new helmsman of ODORBN to build upon the progress that the body has made, so far.

The new Registrar also promised the staff of ODORBN of his intention to make their welfare, a top priority. “I will also do my best to ensure that students in our training institutions who have been at home, some, up to two years after graduation, would be inducted soonest into the profession.”

The new ODORBN Registrar was taken on a familiarization tour of the facilities of the Board including the ODORBN administrative head office complex which is still under construction.

Present at the event was the Assistant Registrar of ODORBN Dr. Okafor Igbo; the Secretary General of Nigerian Optometric Association (NOA), Dr. Victor Aliche; Immediate Past President of Association of Nigerian Dispensing Opticians (ANDO), David Mallim; Immediate past President of Women Optometrists in Nigeria (WON) Dr. Adesuwa Ogli.

Others are The Chairman, Excos and Members of Nigerian Optometric Association Abuja Chapter, Dr. Simeon Eghujovbo; Representatives from the Federal Ministry of Health; Dr. Steve Ogba and Mr. Bassey; President of Guild of Optometric Directors of Nigeria, Dr. Adesuwa Agbontaen; Immediate Past member of the ODORBN Governing Board, Dr. Damian Echendu; amongst other top management and staff of the Board.

Dr. Awiaka in a group photograph with members of ODORBN during the eev