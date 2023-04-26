From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State’s new Accountant General Dr Musa Ahmed Muhammed has pledged to continue the current administration’s prudent, transparent and accountable economic programme.

Dr Musa Ahmed Muhammed, a PhD holder in Accounting, was a two-term former Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly and made the pledge while speaking shortly after he visited the Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi in Lafia today Wednesday.

The former Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly expressed gratitude to Governor Abdullahi Sule for appointing him to the position and vowed to work hard to promote economic prosperity in the state.

Dr Muhammed visited the Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi to officially notify him of his appointment and seek support from the assembly for the betterment of the state.

Rt Hon Abdullahi expressed confidence in Dr Muhammed’s ability to deliver, citing his extensive experience in governance and accounting. He congratulated the new Accountant General and pledged the assembly’s support for his success.

Daily Sun gathered that Dr Muhammed received his appointment letter on April 25th and is expected to start his new role on May 1st, taking over from Mr Zakka Yakubu, who has held the position since 2016.