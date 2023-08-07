From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A group, Obidients United for Good Governance (OUGG) has said that a new Kogi State is possible under the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Okeme Adejoh.

A statement by the leader of the group, Mohammed Sani Usman said with the 9-point agenda of the governorship candidate for the November 11 election the people will enjoy responsible and responsive leadership if the party is voted into power

The group said Adejoh’s 9-point agenda was based on extensive consultation with the people of Kogi State that will work for the good of all the people.

“The 9-Point Agenda and Manifesto of Barrister Okeme Adejoh which promises the transformation of Kogi State from a Civil Service State to a boisterous hub of Business and Industry is the product of deep study and extensive research.

“Knowing that Kogi State has 10 borders comprising 9 States and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the vision of Team Adejoh is to secure Kogi State, and to forge a dynamic bond of brotherhood amongst the people of the multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multi-lingual state of Kogi.

“Okeme understands that the past administrations have not been forthcoming with workers’ salaries and emoluments, and promises to be the watchman that will superintend over Kogi State with a heart of love, empathy and commitment to the well-being of workers and pensioners in the State. He intends to build a Government that is enterprising enough to explore the manifold resources of Kogi State to meet the demands of her people.

“Okeme intends to revolutionise Primary Healthcare delivery and make affordable healthcare the responsibility of his government.

“The confluence State of Kogi shall have a watchman who intends to invest massively in the Education Sector and whose commitment to formal and informal education is topnotch. Okeme believes that education is the bedrock of growth and development and intends to give primacy to that sector.

“Kogi is one of the States with the largest arable land in Nigeria, however, its farming population is unfortunately very peasant, conversant with this reality, Barrister Okeme Adejoh intends to revolutionise the Agricultural Sector such that Kogi State will not only be self-sufficient but will create employment, and make a huge profit from Agriculture.

“Kogi State is one of the most endowed States in Nigeria, in West Africa and across the Sahel. The countless mineral resources that the Almighty has blessed the Confluence State with shall ignite under Adejoh’s watch from the Lugard House in Lokoja the industrialization of the state and shall attract both local and foreign direct investment for the benefit of the State and the good people of Kogi. He also intends in collaboration with the Federal Government to make Ajaokuta one of the centre points of the industrialization of the State

“Without good infrastructure, most dreams end in human conjectures. Barrister Adejoh intends to turn Kogi State into a huge construction site that will and must work for the progress and prosperity of the People. Roads, Educational and Healthcare facilities, as well as Touristic Sites shall be developed, and within the purview of extant laws he intends to partner with the Federal Government in developing the energy and the Power sector for the good of the state.

“Kogi State shall witness under the watch of the young enterprising Barrister Okeme Adejoh a new deal in the area of Youth, Women and Sports Development, he will not only improve youth engagement in Sports and in government, he will raise the noble benchmark that Kogi holds in the engagement of women, he intends to lead Kogi State into profiting from the business of sports.

“Interestingly through a boisterous skill acquisition programmatic Okeme Adejoh believes that the young people under his watch shall thrive and reach their fullest potential.

“Understanding as a Lawyer that the Local Government is indeed the 3rd Tier of government in Nigeria, Barrister Okeme Adejoh intends to give primacy to local government autonomy as a way to trigger the massive development of the State which is his unalterable passion and commitment.

“To the good people of Kogi State, we present a Candidate with an unblemished record. We present a citizen whose credibility, capacity, competency, and commitment to the good of Kogi State and the well-being of Kogites is profound and prolific. We present for the governorship of Kogi State, Barrister Okeme Adejoh the ebullient Obidient governorship candidate of the Labour Party,” the statement said.