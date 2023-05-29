From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The new Katsina State Governor, Dr Dikko Umar Radda, took the oath of office on Monday with a vow to bring an end to the several years of insecurity in the area due to the activities of terrorists.

“The insecurity issues will be paramount for this administration,” he said, adding that, “l will deploy all available resources to end banditry and criminality across the state.”

Katsina State Chief Judge Justice Danladi Abubakar administered the oath of office to Radda and his Deputy, Lawal Jobe.

According to Radda, “To the bandits, I say abandon your guns and reintegrate into the society or face the full wrath of the law.

“The driving force of our administration will be service to the people, equity, and justice for all.

“We will run a people-oriented government and resist anything compromising our ability to put our people first.

“I will not hesitate to change members of my administration who do not deliver their objectives because the people deserve nothing less from us as a government.”

Radda, a former Secretary to the State Government, was also the SMEDAN Director-General until he resigned to contest the governorship election.