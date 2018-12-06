Bianca Iboma

“History is said not made by kings and presidents, but by ordinary people doing extraordinary things.”

This was aptly displayed at the Oluwatoyin Lions activity centre, Ibeshe Road, Ikorodu recently when the Ikorodu Doyen Lions Club, brought professionals and captains of industries from all walks of life together for a fund raising towards the club’s projects and installation of a president and other club officers for 2018/2019.

The new President, Prince Olanrewaju Adeyeye Oyedepo, in his acceptance speech, pledged more service to the less privileged during his one year tenure.

Oyedepo thanked God for the opportunity to fulfil his desire to serve humanity, and he out- lined his activities and projects for the year, which includes, engaging the youths and empowerment programme, screening, distribution of drugs to over 200 residents of Agbala communit in Ikorodu, distribution of medicated glasses and

free cataract operations for screened members of the community, diabetes awareness free tests, renovation and construction of toilet facilities at the general hospital in Ikorodu, setting up of a library at the model college, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, tree planting and environmental beautification project, feeding the hungry, read action project and community service.