Bianca Iboma
“History is said not made by kings and presidents, but by ordinary people doing extraordinary things.”
This was aptly displayed at the Oluwatoyin Lions activity centre, Ibeshe Road, Ikorodu recently when the Ikorodu Doyen Lions Club, brought professionals and captains of industries from all walks of life together for a fund raising towards the club’s projects and installation of a president and other club officers for 2018/2019.
The new President, Prince Olanrewaju Adeyeye Oyedepo, in his acceptance speech, pledged more service to the less privileged during his one year tenure.
Oyedepo thanked God for the opportunity to fulfil his desire to serve humanity, and he out- lined his activities and projects for the year, which includes, engaging the youths and empowerment programme, screening, distribution of drugs to over 200 residents of Agbala communit in Ikorodu, distribution of medicated glasses and
free cataract operations for screened members of the community, diabetes awareness free tests, renovation and construction of toilet facilities at the general hospital in Ikorodu, setting up of a library at the model college, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, tree planting and environmental beautification project, feeding the hungry, read action project and community service.
The climax of the event was when the immediate past president of the club transferred the paraphernalia of office to Oyedepo to be able to pilot the affairs of the club for the 2018/2019 Lions service year.
Chairman on the occasion, Dr. Sylvanus Ghasarah, admonished the president to keep up the good works for which Lionism is all about.
Awards were also given to eminent Lions for their outstanding contributions to the cause of the needy. While the guest speaker was the Man- aging Director of Mutual Benefit Assurance, Mr. Olusegun Omosehin.
Thereafter, a fund raising took place and a substantial amount of money was raised to execute service projects for the new Lions Year. Lions
Club International was founded in 1917 by Melvin Jones to improve communities around the world, and to restore eyesight through provision of glasses and related drugs.
Leave a Reply