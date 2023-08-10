• Glitz, glamour at Oba Balogun’s first coronation anniversary

Ibadan, the largest city in Oyo State and third largest in Nigeria, with a rich and diverse history that spans many centuries, was agog for four days in the first week of August 2023, as the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, celebrated his first coronation anniversary in a grand style.

The trust of the celebration was on the vision of a new Ibadan with focus on urban development and peace. The four-day celebration was a showcase of the rich history and culture of Ibadan, which traces its roots back to the 16th Century when it was founded as a war camp. Over time, Ibadan grew into a powerful city-state and became known for its military prowess. Its soldiers, known as the Eso, were feared throughout the Yorubaland.

There are two lines producing Olubadan on rotational system. They are the Civil Line (Otun Line) and Military Line (Balogun Line). The immediate past Olubadan was produced by the Balogun Line. The incumbent Olubadan, was produced by the Otun Line. The next Olubadn will be produced by the Balogun Line.

Oba Balogun was installed the 42nd Olubadan on March 11, 2022, barely two months after the immediate past Olubadan breathed his last.

The anniversary kicked off on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Chairman, the Royalty Committee, Prof Oladapo Afolabi, a retired Head of Civil Service of the Federation, said the monarch made remarkable strides in ensuring peace and tranquillity in Ibadan: “The activities of hoodlums and criminals have significantly reduced as a result of the proactive efforts of the traditional compound heads known as Mogajis.

“The Mogajis have been mandated by the Olubadan to watch over their compounds, and at the same time, attend to the needs of jobless adults, thereby preventing them from engaging in criminal activities.”

The security agents in Ibadan land, were also commended for their commitment in securing lives and property: “Their efforts, combined with the Olubadan’s proactive measures, contributed to the overall peace experienced in the city.

“Within the past one year and barely five months, the Olubadan took a strong stand against land grabbing and disputes arising from the sale of same land to multiple persons. A committee was set up by the Olubadan Advisory Council, headed by the president of the Association of Ibadan Mogajis, Mogaji Asimiyu Adepoju Ariori:

“This committee successfully resolved several land-related disputes, bringing smiles to the faces of many individuals, who had previously been embroiled in lengthy litigation.

“Olubadan also brought honour to Ibadan land by becoming the first Olubadan to serve as a university chancellor. He was appointed Chancellor, Sa’datu Rimi University of Education, Kano State.

“Olubadan’s reign also witnessed elevation of members of the Olubadan Advisory Council, previously addressed as High Chiefs, to beaded-crown wearing Obas. This has transformed the Ibadan traditional system, which is now composed of Obas.

Olubadan expressed his gratitude to the media for their extensive coverage and support. He recognised their efforts in spreading the news of his reign and ensuring that his achievements were widely known.

On the first day of the anniversary, dedicated to a symposium at the Trenchard Hall, University of Ibadan, a call for the restructuring of Nigeria into regions as it was at independence of the country was re-echoed. It was also argued that each region should be allowed to control lion share of its resources, and should only contribute a fraction of the resources to the Federal Government.

Three discussants, Dr. Yemi Farounbi, Alagba Adedayo Alao and Dr. Saheed Ige, dissected the topic of the symposium: “Ibadan Treasure of the Last Empire and the Challenges of Urban Development,” delivered by Mogaji Prof. Aderemi Raji-Oyelade insisted that nothing worthwhile could be achieved under the present structure of the country.

At the programme, chaired by the Maye Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oloye Lekan Alabi, Ibadan sons and daughters both at home and in the diaspora converged to honour the Olubadan.

Alao, publisher of Alaroye Newspaper, who opened the discussion, gave kudos to the ancient metropolis for being the saviour of the Yoruba race. He recalled the gallantry of Ibadan army in the war against the Fulani in the late 19th Century. It permanently put paid to the invading expedition of the marauders.

He advised the Federal Government to study the political system of Ibadan, through which it won its various wars in its formative years, and today has becoming a giant and formidable metropolis with the most stable traditional ascension system in Africa.

Dr. Ige of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, lamented the dearth of commensurate development with the size, history and population of the ancient metropolis just as he challenged sons and daughters of the land to focus on everything that could bring about development to the metropolis.

Former Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr. Farounbi, who gave the aggregate opinion of the discussants stated it emphatically: “There can’t be a beautiful Ibadan under the present Nigerian structure. If Awolowo (Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the late Premier of the defunct Western Region of Nigeria) didn’t control his resources, he wouldn’t be able to build Housing Corporation and all those other things he did while in government.”

In the absence of restructuring, the broadcast veteran asked that sons and daughters of the land must work on how to economically reposition Ibadan and ensure that business thrives so as to support the huge population.

He remarked: “Ibadan is a home to every Yoruba person, which is why hardly would anybody of note in all the adjoining states not have residence in the Oyo State capital.”

The guest speaker, Prof Aderemi Raji-Oyelade, noted with disgust: “Generally, we find in Ibadan steady growth without a commensurate spike in infrastructural and corporate development. The geographical fact that Ibadan borders a mega polis like Lagos and yet remains a cosmo polis is both a challenge and a burden for urban development.”

On the second day, a Friday, the Olubadan conferred honorary chieftaincy titles on Prof. David Olusoji Adejumo and his wife, Adejumo, as Ajiroba and Yeye Ajiroba. Chief Omobolaji Olukayode Ayorinde (SAN) and his wife, Adeola, as Agba Ofin and Yeye Agba Ofin respectively.

A retired civil servant and former senior legislative assistant in the ninth Assembly in Oyo State, Alhaji Raheem Adebayo Aruna and his wife, Ganiyat, were honoured with Asaaju Fiwajoye and Yeye Asaaju Fiwajoye.

The first female from Oyo State to become a Colonel in the Nigerian Army, Col. Adenike Adisa Akerele (Rtd), was also garlanded on the occasion as Iyalode Akinrogun of Ibadanland.

Oba Balogun during the installation: “You would all agree with me that the conferment of the different Ibadan chieftaincy titles on you was not financially induced, but in recognition of your quality as individuals, who are very passionate about Ibadan affairs. This recognition is for you to know that you are being appreciated by your people, whose stool I presently occupy by the grace of Almighty Allah.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. That’s the message to you from Ibadan people. Don’t rest on your oars, there are still so many things to do to make Ibadan a place of our dream which all of us can be proud of.”

Prof. Adejumo, who responded on behalf of the new chiefs, said: “On behalf of my newly installed colleagues, I want to pledge our continued dedication, loyalty and commitment to Ibadan cause. We are very much grateful for this honour and promise that we won’t let Kabiyesi down, we won’t let down the people of Ibadan and we will hold dear to our hearts the admonition by His Imperial Majesty.”

The special Jumat that followed took place at the Oja’ba Central Mosque. It was presided over by the Chief Imam of Ibadan land, Sheikh Abdul-Ganiyy Abubakr Agbotomokekere. He noted that the Olubadan’s reign has been peaceful: “It is a confirmation of the fact that God is the one that enthrones and that God actually put Oba Balogun on the throne of Olubadan.”

He prayed for continued peace and progress of Ibadan. He also appealed to Ibadan people, including residents and indigenes, to support Oba Balogun in his quest to ensure the growth and development of Ibadan land.

On Saturday, August 5, all the roads led to the Jogor Centre, Obafemi Awolowo Stadium Road, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, for the reception. At the event, the elevation of members of the Olubadan Advisory Council to beaded crown wearing Obas re-echoed. Afolabi described the move as “a very good development and something to be proud of by the Ibadan indigenes.

“With 10 Obas and one Imperial Majesty, Ibadan can now be said to be a metropolis with more than an Oba and for which we are all proud of.” All the members of the Olubadan Advisory Council, except Otun Olubadan and former governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, were crowned as Royal Majesties by Oba Balogun on July 7, 2023, at the Mapo Hall.

Afolabi charged Ibadan indigenes wherever they may be to identify with the cause of Ibadan land: “This identification should go beyond membership of Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII).”

The grand finale of was held on Sunday, July 6, 2023, at The Cathedral of St. James The Great, Oke-Bola, Ibadan. Bishop of Ibadan Diocese, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev’d Joseph Akinfenwa, said: “The last one year of Oba Balogun in Ibadan has brought a lot of progress and development to the ancient metropolis.

“The Ibadan Obaship traditional system remains a model that is acknowledged globally based on its uniqueness. The system is peaceful, transparent and enduring.

“Over the ages, people have continued to hold dear their culture and traditions because of the inherent values and nothing can change that mind set.”

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, said: “On behalf of the government and good people of Oyo State, I felicitate our father, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Dr. Mohood Olalekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, as he celebrates the first anniversary of his coronation. “In Oba Balogun, Ibadan land has found a classy, patriotic and visionary royal father, who has not only made history in a short time but has also contributed immensely to the many positive developments being witnessed in the state capital.

“Kabiyesi, as you celebrate your first anniversary on the throne of your forebears, it is my prayer that God will grant you more years in good health and with more wisdom to lead your people.

“Under your reign, may Ibadanland continue to grow and develop and may its people continue to experience prosperity in every ramification. Congratulations, Kabiyesi.”