From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A Kaduna based Public Relations expert and public commentator on national issues, Malam Muhammad Garba has frowned at another round of increase in fuel pump price by federal government, saying President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lost control of good governance he promised Nigerians.

Tinubu had on May 29 during his inaugural speech as the newly sworn in President announced the removal of fuel subsidy, saying, “Subsidy is gone”, which resulted to increase of pump price to between N540 to N560 per litre.

Surprisingly Nigerians received the news early Tuesday to embrace another round of increase in fuel pump price, skyrocketing to as much as between N650 to N700 per litre.

Reacting to the fresh increase of the fuel price, Malam Garba, who is a former lecturer with Kaduna Polytechnic said, “Further increase in fuel pump price shows that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lost control right from day one. It appears that increment in fuel is defiling his government, the government be claims he is in control of.

“It is clear because when he removed the subsidy, be did tell Nigerians what the price was going to be. But two days later he gave us price that was harsh to the economic reality. It means that he has lost control.

“Currently there is rumour that there will be increase in electric tarrif. And unfortunately the president is not saying anything. It means that he has lost control. And many Nigerians are not finding the situation funny at all”.