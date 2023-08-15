From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The new Federal Capital Territory (FCT) commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NYSC), has vowed to battle manholes and streetlights criminals until they relocate from Abuja.

Making the vow, yesterday, in Abuja when he received the handover note from the immediate past commandant, Dr Peter Maigari, the new commandant, Mr Olusola Odumosu, said that Gwarinpa in FCT, will receive a great attention because the streetlights and other infrastructure in the city had been mindlessly destroyed and stolen.

According to him, FCT Command is very central. So, much attention is given and so he has to disappoint the naysayers.

“One of the prevalent crimes in FCT is manholes, streetlights and traffic lights thefts. We will not relent until we put them where they belong. You must be on your toes. Send the right signals that NSCDC has come to be. We shall declare war on vandals and manholes thieves in Abuja” Odumosu, said.

He, however, pointed out that discipline is lacking in the command and so he has to reinforce discipline.

“Under my leadership, every one of you is an ambassador and the officers must represent NSCDC in whatever they do” he said

The commandant noted that he has obtained approval to rejig and reposition the command for performance as failure is not in his DNA.

While doing this, he promised not to witch-hunt anybody. ” I judge you by who you are” he said

Earlier, the out-gone commandant, Maigari, who was posted to the Defence College, called for support for the new commandant saying that he took over on June 15, 2021 and on August 15, 2023, he handed over baton to the man he referred to as his son.