The new face of the aviation sector not only owes its birth to former President Jonathan and former Aviation Minister Oduah, but many unsung heroes and heroines

Muan E’mbe

Success, an English proverb goes, has many fathers while failure is an orphan. Nothing exemplifies and illustrates this saying more than the euphoria that attended the commissioning of the new terminal at Port Harcourt International airport, Omagwa, Rivers state by President Mohammadu Buhari on October 25, 2018. Abuja was similarly agog with frenzy as President Buhari, once again mounted the rostrum December 20, 2018 to commission the ultra-modern terminal at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport, Abuja.

To be sure, the commissioning of these ultra-modern airport terminals, or any other worthwhile project by government functionaries is a thing of tremendous joy, especially when such projects are not white elephant ventures executed with the prime and sole objective of collecting kickbacks from contractors and subsequently abandoning same to the wild elements soon after commissioning. No, far from it, these terminals are commendable projects, especially given the hitherto parlous state of aviation infrastructure in Nigeria. Surely, there is good reason to celebrate, and President Buhari is leading the orchestra.

However, it is curious, if not outright ludicrous for a President who has made it a daily fare to not only distance himself and his administration from anything and everything connected to former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, but also cast unforgiving aspersions on the former regime to be dancing unashamedly naked on the ‘tombstones’ of that administration! For a President who, in the over three and a half years on the saddle, seem to have seen nothing good in the former Jonathan administration to be so effusive with celebration while commissioning the airport terminals beggars believe. One would have thought that in his true character of disparaging anything and everything Jonathan, Buhari would not be seen a million miles near a project conceived, conceptualised and actually commenced construction by his nemesis. At the least, one would have thought that Buhari would have sent a low level cabinet minister to perform the commissioning ceremony, if only to spare himself the risk of being further tarnished by the Jonathan ‘black brush’!

But no, since success has many fathers, not even Buhari can resist the allure of taking glory for what the PDP started. The President could not summon the courage and modesty to give perfunctory acknowledgement, not to talk of kudos and commendation to those who had the vision to embark on a rarely traveled path of conceptualising projects in the aviation sector that have today transformed the landscape of the sector.

Indeed, media reports of the event did not give any indication of any acknowledgement and kudos by Buhari to the Jonathan regime, especially then aviation Minister, Senator Princess Stella Adaeze Oduah, who single-handedly orchestrated the largest, simultaneous rehabilitation of all 22 federally owned airports, and the construction of five brand new International terminals in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Kano and Enugu.

I take the liberty to quote the Daily Trust’s report of the event on the 25th of October with the headline “Buhari Commissions Port Harcourt Int. Airport”, wherein it stated: “As part of the infrastructure renewal programmes, the construction of the four new international terminals in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Kano airports was embarked upon by the Federal government with a view to modernizing the aging airport infrastructure to meet global aviation standards and improve service delivery in tandem with best international practices.