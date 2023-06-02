•Pledges more support from agency

By Chinelo Obogo

The Aviacargo roadmap committee at its first meeting with the new Managing Director of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Kabir Mohammed, presented its fourth monthly report of the committee. The last three monthly reports were received by the former MD, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu.

Mr. Ikechi Uko presented the report and briefed the MD and the the new Director, Commercial and Business Developmen, Muyiwa Femi-Pearse on the activities of the committee and the tasks remaining to be accomplished.

The MD of FAAN thanked the members for supporting the aviacargo vision of FAAN and stated that, “Governance is a continuum and FAAN remains 100% behind this project and will support it’s continuation to a successful end.”

He then thanked the committee for its excellent job and remaining faithful to the nations objective of improving its processes towards moving the nation to the number one position in exports on the African continent.