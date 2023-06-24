From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Acting President of the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE), Engr Felix Olu, has restated that the new act establishing the Chartered Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers of Nigeria would address the issue of quackery in the profession.

Olu said the CIEEEN bill was not only passed by the Senate in June 2022 was also signed into law by former President Muhammadu Buhari .

The president stated this speaking at the NIEEE 13th fellowship conferment ceremony held in Abuja yesterday. He explained that the CIEEEN “is an organisation that is to register anyone who wants to practice electrical /electronic engineering in Nigeria.

He said, ” bill of the National Assembly, for the establishment of a Chartered Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineering of Nigeria, CIEEEN. It is a great pleasure for me to inform everyone , that the NIEEE eventually achieved her goal and the Bill was not only passed, but was signed into law by the immediate past President , Muhammadu Buhari. This heralded the birth of CIEEEN, legally referred to as The CIEEEN Act 2022.

I wish to announce to public that for the very first time in the engineering history of Nigeria, an organization has now been birthed in the Electrical/Electronic profession in Nigeria, which will address quackery among electrical/electronic engineering personnel.

It will present a clear opportunity for Nigerians to be sure of who is handling their electrical/electronic engineering projects and jobs. It will offer competent electrical/electronic engineering personnel the opportunity to get the job offers/contracts of every decent client, rather than the unhealthy competition they are presently facing with unqualified and unidentifiable persons.

He added that the bill would clearly define and educate younger generations on their electrical/electronic engineering career path and in the long run address electrical/electronic project failure in terms among technical personnel.

Olu, therefore called on Nigerians to watch out for the new act as there would be penalties for both personnels and organisations that engages quacks.