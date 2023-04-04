The new Controller of Corrections in Edo, Mrs Philomena Emehinola, has called for a greater commitment to duty from men and officers of the command.

Emehinola made the call during a tour of the facilities of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) in the state.

The familiarisation tour coincided with the first quarter inspection to the four custodial centres, two farm centres, a female custodial facility, a kennel, bakery and soap cottage industry.

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the command, DSC Aminu Suleman, the NCoS assessed the level of compliance to operational guidelines at the facilities.

The controller assessed the level of compliance to operational guidelines and also an on the ground assessment of facilities

Suleman said the boss interacted with staff members at workshops and skills acquisition centres for inmates.

The command’s spokesman said Emehinola harped on sustained discipline and professionalism among the personnel in the discharge of their duty, to achieve security, as well as reformation, rehabilitation of inmates and eventual reintegration into the society.

To the inmates, she encouraged them to maintain decorum and cooperation to achieve the purpose of incarceration which she said, was primarily for reformation.

“As such you should take advantage of available training and learning programmes to better your lots,” she said.

The controller assured the staff members and inmates of her commitment to their welfare. (NAN)