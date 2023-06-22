From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The newly appointed Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar, has assumed office.

Abubakar took over the mantle of leadership from his predecessor Air Marshall Oladayo Amao, at a handing and taking over ceremony held at the headquarters of Nigerian Air Force, Abuja.

The former NAF chief, in his valedictory speech, said who thanked former president Muhammadu Buhari and President Bola Tinubu, said despite the challenges his tenure recorded tremendous successes in the area of training, research and development, and welfare among others and wished his successor well in office.

He called on the new NAF chief to consolidate the achievements of his successors to take the service to the next level.