From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The newly appointed Chief of Air Staff(CAS), Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar has assumed office with a promise to consolidate on the achievements of his successors to take the service to the next level.

He has promised to sustain the cooperation and jointness between the NAF, sister services and the security agencies during the tenure of the outgoing service chiefs, which he said was responsible for the successes recorded in the various theatres of operations across the country.

Abubakar took over the mantle of leadership from his predecessor Air Marshall Oladayo Amao, at a handing and taking over ceremony held at the headquarters Nigerian Air Force, Abuja.

He assured that NAF under his leadership, would reinvigorate the fight against terrorism, insurgency, banditry and other security challenges in the country.

While noting that his appointment is coming at a time when the nation was battling various security challenges, the CAS, said “My appointment is coming at a time that the expectations of Nigerians towards accelerated actualization of peace and security is very high. I want to use this occasion to restate our commitment to reinvigorate our fight against terrorism, insurgency, banditry and a host of other security threats bedeviling our dear country. Two unique attributes of the outgoing Service Chiefs that were displayed during their tenure were cooperation and jointness. We witnessed how these attribute contributed immensely to the successes achieved in the various theatres of operations.

In conjunction with my colleagues, we will uphold these attributes in line with Mr. President directive issued during the maiden National Security Council meeting.

He said “We will also begin to take additional airpower measures and approaches that will continue to diminish our challenges and theenhance the disposition of our various theatres of operation. I want to thank our superiors and immediate past Branch Chief here present that are currently disengaging form the Service. We appreciate you immensely for honoring our invitation and your various contributions to the service. The cardinal roles you played in repositioning the Nigeria Air Force for the better performance are highly appreciated and the service will continue to remember you for your contributions. We certainly learnt a lot from you for you and we will be glad if you avail us your presence, support and wealth of experiences whenever we call.

“I want to use this occasion to also reinforce commitment of the officers, airmen and airmen of the Nigeria Air force to uphold the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as well as the tenets of democracy towards a united, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

“We shall continue to exhibit exemplary commitment and sustained efforts to overcome every threat to the peace and security of our Great Nation, Nigeria. I also pledge my unalloyed loyalty to Mr. President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces and restate that the Nigeria Air Force is ever willing, able and ready to lay at Mr. President’s disposal, professional expertise to achieve our mission of fulfilling all air power tasks demanded by national defense and security imperatives”.

Earlier in his valedictory speech, the former chief Air Marshall Oladayo Amao, who thanked former president Muhammadu Buhari and president Bola Tinubu, said despite the challenges his tenure recorded tremendous successes in the area of training, research and development, welfare among others and wished his successor well in office.

During his tenure as CAS, he said “we were able to record successes in key areas such as doctrinal development, air operations, human capacity development, fleet enhancement, establishment of new units/ directorates, logistics support systems, Research and Development, personnel management as well as safety standards, to mention but a few.

He said “Our capacity to conduct air operation across the full spectrum of airpower employment and projection has significantly improved. The NAF is now able to expeditiously conduct simultaneous combat operations, night operations and precision strikes.

“I believe that you will build upon the legacies of your predecessors, which include me, to ensure optimal operational capability of the Service. This will ensure that on- going efforts to eradicate insurgency, terrorism, armed banditry and other forms of criminality in the country is sustained and even surpassed.