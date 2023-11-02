From Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin Kebbi

The newly appointed Executive Chairman of Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Alhaji Faruq Aliyu Yaro Enabo, has assured state Governor,Dr. Nasir Idris and the people of the state best Hajj operation.

The Chairman ,who expressed immense appreciation to the Governor for finding him worthy of appointment to such an exalted office, promising to repose the tremendous confidence reposed on him.

Enabo stated this while taking over the mantle of leadership of the agency in Birnin Kebbi.

Addressing the staff of the agency and well wishers, Enabo thanked God the Almighty, for bestowing him with such a reverred religious duty and in turn placed hope and trust in Him for guidance and assistance to discharge his responsibilities with utmost success.

He described other members of the board as iconically capable personalities, assuring that they would start work immediately towards attaining the best Hajj operation for the forthcoming pilgrimage.

Enabo explained the visa arrangement by Saudi Arabia for the 2024 Hajj, explaining that unlike what obtained previously of the difficulty encountered of issuing visas within short space of time,the issuance of visa to intending Pilgrims henceforth will be based on the complete payment of Hajj fares.

According to him, “as soon as any pilgrim paid his/her fares in full, visa would be issued to him or her by the Saudi authorities. Already, the visa portal had been opened and would be closed after three weeks”, he said.

The PWA boss alerted all intending pilgrims that they only have two weeks within which to pay their Hajj fares totalling N4.5 million and urged them to hasten payment.

Earlier, in a welcome address,Alhaji Sani Idris Abarshi , the Secretary of the agency expressed happiness about the appointment of Faruq Enabo to lead it, describing him as highly experienced with the ability to diligently perform.

Abarshi who appreciated Governor Nasir Idris, for placing trust on Alhaji Faruq Enabo to steer the affairs of the Pilgrims Welfare Agency, pledging to give him all the necessary support and cooperation to succeed