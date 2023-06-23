From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Major General Christopher Musa, has assumed office with a vow to deal with terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal groups terrorising the country.

Musa said the Nigerian Armed Forces would go all out to wipe out all forms of insecurity and make the country safe for all to live in.

The CDS, who made this known shortly after taking over from his predecessor, General Lucky Irabor, at the Defence Headquarters, said the determination of the Nigerian Armed Forces to secure the country should not be in doubt.

He said: “As the CDS, my promise to Nigeria is that we’ll continue to improve on our mandate of sustaining peace and tranquillity in our country.

“Anybody, especially the criminals, bandits, terrorists anyone who thinks otherwise should be ready to face the music. The Nigerian Armed Forces will come out in full force while safeguarding the safety and security of the citizenry. That I assure you.”

The CDS promised to improve the welfare of personnel for efficient performance.

He thanked the former CDS, and the service chiefs for the height they took the armed forces to.

“The level of discipline in the armed forces has improved dramatically. Issues of welfare have been addressed but you know we cannot be 100 per cent so we’ll continue from where they stopped. And we’ll ensure our troops, our men wherever they are, they will never be left alone. We’ll ensure we give them what hey need,” he said.

Earlier in his address, the former CDS, General Lucky Irabor had said: “I am handing over to an officer who is tested and by all standard a model for the armed forces. I appreciate the President for finding Major General Musa very suitable to take over the reins of the armed forces. I ask that you redouble your efforts so that the cherished values and professional standard be maintained.