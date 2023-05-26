From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mrs Oluwatoyin Madein has resumed duties with an assurance to immediately block all financial leakages in the public sector to save resources needed to drive growth and development of the country.

She made the promise in Abuja on Friday after she received official documents and a handover note from the acting Account General of the Federation, Mr Sylvia Okolieaboh in Abuja.

According to her, part of the action plans she will entrench is to ensure that the accounting systems in states’ Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and other arms of government carried out revenue monitoring and evaluation in a most professional manner.

She appealed to public servants to live above board in all they do but commit themselves to developing the system.

Presenting the documents to the Accountant General of the Federation, Mr Sylvia Okolieaboh said he would continue to support her in achieving her mandate.

Mr Okolieaboh also sought the cooperation of other staff to ensure transparency and accountability in the financial sector.