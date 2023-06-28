By Henry Uche

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations for the promotion of United Nation’s programme on sustainable green environment is urging the federal government and State governments to give more attention and resources towards achieving the net -zero global temperature goals as set out in Paris Climate Agreement among World leaders.

Environmental enthusiasts of diverse backgrounds, at a workshop for media in Lagos said Nigeria government should prioritize the realities climate change as much as it does for political activities.

In a Lead paper presented by climate change academics; Professor Emmanuel Oladipo and Dr. Eugene Itua, “It requires a healthy environment to play and enjoy politics….climate change realities are pressing issues that must always take the front burner” they insisted.

The media workshop tagged: ‘Raising Awareness on Net Zero in Nigeria’ was an opportuned forum for journalists as well as non- journalists writers on climate change to evaluate the Paris Climate Agreement which was adopted by world leaders in 2015.

Last year, 2022, erstwhile nigerian president, Muhammad Buhari joined other world leaders and signed the Protocol.

The word “Net – Zero” is increasingly gaining momentum in the climate space and it’s a term being used to convey the urgency required to cut down on greenhouse gas emission with the aim of preventing severe effect of climate change on environment including human being and animals.

Conveners of the forum, Prince Israel Orekha of Connected Advocacy for Empowerment and Youth Development Initiative; Olumide Idowu of International Climate Change Development Initiative; and Titilope Akosa of Centre for Twenty – First Century Issues, called on the media professionals to redouble their efforts to reduce carbon emissions in any part of the country through informed and accurate reportage.

“The media, Civil Society Organisations, friends of the environment and everyone irrespective of our spheres of endeavors and influence must join forces to safeguard the environment by deploying every legally allowed instruments against individuals or group of persons who are bent at making the encouragement unsafe for mankind. We must not keep quiet and watch our environment degenerate to what we may not be able to explain in the future” they urged.