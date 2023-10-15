From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Nigerian Economic Society (NES) said it plans to institute a media award on best Economic Reporter for journalists in the country with the view of spurring and promoting specialized reporting.

Adeola Adenikinju, the new president of the society, said this while delivering his acceptance speech shortly after his election.

Himself and sixteen others were elected new executive members of the society during its 64th Annual Conference in Abuja.

The president in his inaugural meeting said the council will institute the award at its 2024 conference.

He listed some of the awards to include Best Economics Reporter in the Print medium and Television.

Others are Gold Medal Award, Distinguished Service Award, Best NES Branch Award and University with most representation at the NES Conference award among others.

He also disclosed that the leadership will develop urgent policy issues geared towards addressing Petrol subsidy, foreign exchange unification, Blue Economy, education reforms and Sectoral Plans of the government.

Adenikinju, who said the organization target 1000 participants at its 2024 conference assured that they intend to intensify partnerships with Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), government, and universities to organize special programmes.

Earlier, Frank Iyekoretin Ogbeide,

National Secretary of the society said the reconstituted Council, remains poised to playing pivotal role in proffering useful advisory services, as part of an enlarged strategy to addressing national economic challenges, fostering resilience, and facilitating transformational recovery in Nigeria.

Ogbeide, assured that the Nigerian Economic Society as a non-profit organisation will remains at the forefront of economic discourse and policy formulation in Nigeria as well as dedicated to the advancement of economic knowledge, research and policy development in Nigeria.

He noted that the success of the conference and smooth transition of the Executive Council reinforces the Society’s role as a vital platform for thought leadership, research, knowledge-exchange, and collaborative initiatives to drive the NES’s mission forward and help shapen the economic future of Nigeria.