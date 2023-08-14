Executive director/chief executive officer of Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Dr. Ezra Yakusak, recently made a significant visit to First Class Group, makers of beef jerky (kilishi) and other indigenous snacks, a key player in printing, publishing and packaging, with a strong local and international focus.

Accompanied by Mrs. Uduak Etokowoh and the NEPC team, the visit highlighted the robust partnership between NEPC and First Class Group. With NEPC’s steadfast support, the company’s impressive expansion spans 38 countries, and they’re eyeing further growth in the Middle East.

The visit underscored NEPC’s commitment to nurturing exporters and aspirants in Nigeria’s non-oil sector, driving growth and development.

This visit signifies a pivotal moment in the NEPC – First Class Group collaboration, reinforcing their shared mission to strengthen Nigeria’s non-oil sector and enhance its global presence.