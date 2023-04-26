From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), the agency that certifies electrical installations in the country, yesterday, said that it has inspected a total of 10,876 new electrical projects.

Speaking at the 2023 First Quarter Interactive Session with newsmen, in Abuja, the Managing Director and Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation, Engineer Aliyu Tukur Tahir, also noted that the agency has monitored over 10,598 existing networks and resolved 771 of them.

In addition to this, NEMSA has inspected over 3,480 factories, public places and hotels and tested 2,576,607 electricity meters.

Furthermore, it has certified 2,719 electrical personnel, renewed 6,332 and inspected 647 pole manufacturers in the country.

According to the Chief Electrical Inspector, NEMSA has removed 68,168 substandard materials, investigated 346 electrical accident sites and monitored Distribution Companies (DisCos) compliance level on the existing networks.

Besides, the agency has established and inaugurated the First Meter Generation Museum/Gallery at the National Meter Test Station, Oshodi, Lagos.

Tahir also explained that Kaduna and Port Harcourt National Meter Test Stations will soon be commissioned.

“We are building synergy among staff and between the agency and the external stakeholders in accordance with NEMSA Act, 2015 part 2 section 6(b) which empowers NEMSA to collaborate with other relevant government agencies to ensure that all major electrical materials and equipment used in NEMSA are of the right quality and standard” Tahir said, adding that the agency is embarking on the certification of electrical materials/equipment used in power sector.

“We are at the moment carrying inspection and testing of electrical equipment of major importers/distributors of electrical equipment in the country. This is to ensure that the specification of the equipment imported into the country are in line with technical standard and extant regulation” he said.

Recall that Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) is established by NEMSA ACT – 2015 to carry out the functions of enforcement of technical standards and regulations, technical inspection, testing and certification of all categories of electrical installations, electricity meters and instruments.