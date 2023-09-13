By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has predicted heavy rainfall in some Northern states from September 13 to 17, 2023.

According to NEMA,” The following locations and their environs are likely to witness heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding within the period of prediction: 13th – 17th September 2023.

Kano State: Sumaila,Kunchi, Kebbi State: Argungu.

Katsina State: Bindawa, Jibia, Kaita, Katsina.

Niger State: Kontagora, Mashegu, New Bussa.

Kwara State: Kosubosu, Zamfara State: Kaura Namoda, Shinkafi, and Bauchi State: Bajoga, Darazo, Kirfi, Azare, Jama ‘are., Itas, Misau.

“Other states are:Taraba State: Beli, Donga,Lau, Serti, Mutum-Biyu, Yorro,Borno State : Briyel, Biu, Dikwa, Kukawa, Bama,Adamawa State: Ganye, Mubi, Demsa, Jimeta, Mayo Belwa, Numan, Shelleng, Song,Yobe State: Dapchi, Gashua, Geidam, Kanamma, Machina, Potiskum, Gombe State: Nafada,Jigawa State: Dutse, Gumel, Gwaram, Miga.”

“Also, due to the rise in the water level of River Benue and River Niger, Communities along River Benue and River Niger up to Bayelsa state should kindly take precautionary measures.”

According to Southwest Coordinator NEMA Mr Ibrahim Falinloye, the information is from the National Flood Early Warning Systems (FEWS) Central Hub, Federal Ministry of Environment, Abuja.