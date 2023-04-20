From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NIDCOM), has disclosed that the National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA) which is in charge of emergency evacuations, is consulting with the Nigerian Mission in Sudan and other relevant agencies on possible evacuation of stranded Nigerian Students in Sudan because of the escalation of hostilities between the Sudanese Army and the Paramilitary group-Rapid Support Forces(RSF).

In a statement by the Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of NIDCOM, Abuja and signed by Gabriel Odu, the commission’s Chairman/CEO, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who expressed concern over the plight of Nigerian Students in Sudan, stated that the commission has received the letter of solicitation by National Association of Nigerian Students Sudan for possible evacuation of Students especially those in Khartoum, the Sudanese capital and assured efforts were on to evacuate them.

She urged all Nigerian Students in Sudan as well as Nigerians living in Sudan to be security conscious and calm.