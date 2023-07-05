By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has predicted areas that will experience serious flooding accros Nigeria.

In a statement by the agency, the locations and environs that may witness heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding from 4th July – 8th July, 2023 are Langtang, Shendam in Plateau State; Sumaila and Tudun Wada in Kano State; Shagari, Goronyo,and Silame in Sokoto State; Okwe in Delta State and Kachia in Kaduna State.

Other areas areUpenekang, Akwa Ibom State; Mubi, Demsa, Song, Mayo-belwa, Jimeta, Yola, Adamawa State; Katsina, Jibia, Kaita, Bindawa in Katsina State; Wara, Yelwa, Gwandu, Kebbi State; Shinkafi, Gummi, Zamfara State; and Briyel in Borno State.

Gwaram, Jigawa State; Jebba in Kwara State; and Mashegu, Kontagora, in Niger State will also experience serious flooding.

NEMA has advised relevant stakeholders to take precautionary measures to forestall loss of lives and property.

It also encouraged feedback from relevant stakeholders, state governments representatives adding that any information would be highly appreciated.