Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has commenced the distribution of relief materials to 25,698 victims of 2022 flood disaster and vulnerable persons in Taraba state.

Director General of NEMA Alhaji Mustafa Habib made the declaration at the Flagging-Of of the distribution of food and non-food items delivered to persons affected by 2022 Flood Disaster and Vulnerable persons in Jalingo on Friday.

The DG said that the gesture was under the special national economic and livelihood emergency intervention, aimed at bringing succour to the victims and vulnerable persons in Nigeria.

Habib, represented by Mallam Saidu Inusa, leader of the delegation and supervisor for the distribution of the items said that the relief materials were food and non food commodities as the first component which includes; rice , beans, sorghum, Maggie, Salt and vegetable oil, blankets, mats, mosquito nets and detergents.

He listed the livelihood items which in the second category to include Sewing and Granding machines, and the third category which was farm inputs, including Water Pump for dry season farmers, Sprayers, Liquid Fertilizers, Herbicides and Seedlings.

He advised beneficiaries to make good use of the items to cushion the effect of the flood disasters and other challenges and also said that the livelihood items should create wealth to the beneficiaries and to improve the economy of their communities.

In his remarks, the Taraba State Commissioner for Special Duties and Social Services Mr Savior Nuku, thanked the Federal Government for the kind gesture and said that the distribution was timely as it would mitigate the hardship caused by the flood disaster.

He encouraged beneficiaries not to sell their items, advising them to make good use of the life support items.

Alhaji Aliyu Abarre, one of the beneficiaries commended the federal government for the kind gesture, and assured that the items would go a long way in cushioning the effects of the flood as well as the current economic hardship.