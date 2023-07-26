By Steve Agbota

Presidential Candidate for the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), National Executive Committee (NECOM) election, Dr Farinto Collins Kayode has said that his team will rescue and take the association to the greater height.

Farinto and his campaign team in continuation of their sensitisation of members towards the August NECOM election, advise his teaming supporters to vote wisely.

He urged the association’s members at the Ikorodu chapter to vote for his team being the only one that can rescue the ANLCA.

“We have carefully selected this team with people of integrity and track record to served you and make ANLCA great again. Despite the crises, this present NECOM has made a great impact both in the association and the maritime industry. I don’t believe in making noise, I believe in actions. If some other people come to you, please asked them what they have done in ANLCA,” he said.

However, he said if elected into office, he will bring back the glory of the association and regain the lost respect, which has eluded the association in the past years.

On operational challenges and government policies, he said if elected and his team, he will work with the Federal government to make sure ANLCA members get at least 1 per cent from the cost of duty generation to the government.

He called on his members to understand the new exchange rate policy of the Federal government as it will soon stabilise.

Speaking earlier, the Ikorodu Chapter Chairman, Mr Martins Ikechukwu commended and thanked the Farinto’s team for coming to Ikorodu Chapter.

He told his members that he has known Farinto as the only candidate that can rescue ANLCA going by his antecedents and called on his members to vote for the team, while promising he will warehouse all the votes in Ikorodu Chapter for Farinto and his team of contestants.

All contestants under the Farinto team also make their presentations seeking votes from members of the Ikorodu chapter of the association.