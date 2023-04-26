From John Adams, Minna

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled the 2023 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) for admission into Federal Unity Colleges across the country.

The examination body, in a statement in Minna on Wednesday by the Head, Information and Public Relations, Mallam Azeez Sani, said the examination which was scheduled to take place across the country on Saturday, April 29 has been shifted to Saturday, June 3.

According to Mallam Azeez in the statement, the decision to change the date for the examination was to give states with low registration of Candidates the opportunity to register their candidates for the examination.

To this end, the examination body urges all candidates, parents, guardians, schools and relevant stakeholders to take note of the new date for the examination, adding however that “the registration of candidates will continue till the date of the examinations.”

Mallam pointed out that the examination body regretted any inconvenience the change of date for the examination might cost all “parents, guardians, schools and relevant stakeholders.”