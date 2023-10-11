From John Adams, Minna

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination, SSC, 58 days after the final paper was written on August 11.

The NECO Registrar, Prof. Dantani Wushishi, who announced the result at a news conference in Minna, Niger State, said 737,308 candidates, representing 61.60 per cent of the total number of applicants scored five credits and above including Mathematics and English Language

He disclosed that 1,196,985, comprising 616,398 males and 580,587 females sat for the exam out of which 1,013,611 candidates scored five credits and above, irrespective of English Language and Mathematics, representing 84.68 per cent.

The 2023 SSCE internal examination was conducted from Monday, July 10 to Friday, Aug. 11, while marking exercise commenced from August 30 to September 15.

He said the release of the 2023 SSCE came promptly due to the management’s desire to ensure that complete results are available.

On candidates with special needs, he said 1,542 candidates sat for the examination, out of which 913 candidates have hearing impairment and 162 candidates have visual impairment.

According to him, other candidates include; 103 candidates with albinism, 61 candidates with autism, 149 candidates with low vision, 154 candidates with adermatoglyphia, among others.

Wushishi also said the number of candidates involved in various forms of malpractice in 2023 is 12,030, representing 0.07 per cent as against 13,594, 0.13 per cent in 2022.

“It gladdens my heart to notify you that reports we have received so far indicate that the 2023 SSCE internal has been certified the best in recent times. We are very thankful to God for this and to all those that made it possible.

Wushishi also noted that 93 schools were found to have been involved in mass cheating and “will be invited to the council for discussion, after which appropriate sanctions will be applied.”

He also said that 52 supervisors were recommended for blacklisting due to poor supervision, aiding and abetting during the examination.

He further said Abia has the highest number of candidates with five credits and above, including Mathematics and English Language with 85.53 per cent, adding that Adamawa came second with 51.5 per cent, while Kebbi came last with a performance of 0.310 per cent.