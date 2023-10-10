61.60% candidates passed with five credits in Maths and English

From John Adams, Minna

The National Examination Council (NECO) says it has sanctioned no fewer than 93 Schools that were found to have been involved in various forms of examination malpractices during the just concluded Senior Schools Certificate Examinations.

Equally, the examinations body also said 52 Supervisors have been recommended for blacklisting due to their poor supervision during the examinations.

The Register and Chief Executive of NECO, Professor Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi disclosed this when he released the 2023 SSCE school-based examinations in Minna on Monday, saying that the results were being released 58 days after the last paper.

Announcing the results, the Register said that no fewer than 737,308 representing 61.60 per cent of the 1,196,985 candidates who sat for this year’s Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) got five credits and above including English language and Mathematics.

However, he pointed out that of the total number of candidates that sat for the examinations, 1,013,611 representing 84.68% passed with five credits and above irrespective of English and Mathematics.

Professor disclosed further that of the total number that sat for the examinations 616,398 were males while 580,587 were females, adding that 1,542 candidates with special needs sat for this year’s SSCE.

He stated that due to the examinations council’s zero tolerance for examination malpractices, only 12,030 representing 0.07 per cent as against 13,594 in 2022, representing 0.13 per cent.

According to him, the conduct of the examination in 2023 has “been adjudged by many stakeholders to be hugely successful and the best in recent years based on the reports we are getting” describing this “as a big achievement.”

The Registrar said candidates can start assessing their results from the NECO website from today pointing out that those who sat for the examination whose result has just been released will get their certificates within the next three months.