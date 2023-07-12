6 pupils scored 1 mark

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The National Examination Council (NECO), on Wednesday, released the results of the 2023 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE).

The examination is conducted annually for pupils who intend to secure admission into the Federal Government Colleges (FGCs) otherwise known as Unity Schools.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, David Adejoh, told journalists at a press conference in Abuja, on Wednesday, that 72,865 pupils registered for the examination compared to 71,738 for 2022, but 69,829 pupils sat for the examination, while 3,036 pupils were absent.

Expectedly, Lagos State had the highest number of registration with 18,644 pupils, while Taraba State had the lowest registration with 102 pupils.

With 38,801 female registrants against 34,064 males, the Permanent Secretary said that appreciative progress was being made in bridging gender parity.

He confirmed that 76 pupils had the highest score of 203; while the lowest score was the 01 mark which was scored by six pupils.

He restated that the criteria for the selection of qualified candidates for admission into Federal Unity Colleges remain the same and are as follows; 60 per cent Merit, 30 per cent Equality of State, and 10 per cent Exigency.

He promised that the Federal Ministry of Education will ensure that all admission processes are concluded timely and in line with the above criteria.

He thanked everybody that contributed to the success of the examination, starting from the management and staff of NECO, the examination monitors, markers and of course the Journalists that monitored the examination.

Adejoh maintained that the conduct of the examination was hitch-free which indicated that NECO was improving on the delivery of its examinations.

He appreciated the Governor of Zamfara state for the appreciable increase in registration from little above 1,000 to 2.091, and his current efforts to offset the debts owed NECO, and challenged Adamawa, Bayelsa and Kebbi to register more pupils for the NCEE.