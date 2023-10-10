Releases 2023 SSCE internal result, blacklist 52 supervisors

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), 58 days after the final paper was written on August 11.

The 2023 SSCE internal was conducted from Monday 10th July to Friday 11th August 2023, while the marking exercise commenced from Wednesday 30th August to Friday 15th September 2023.

According to NECO, Abia State had the highest number of candidates with five credits and above, including Mathematics and English with 85.53 per cent, followed by Adamawa State came second with 51.5 per cent, while Kebbi State came last with a performance of 0.310 per cent.

NECO, in a statement, on Tuesday, noted that the Registrar, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, disclosed the development during a press conference in Minna.

He confirmed that the 2023 SSCE was the best in recent years.

The NECO boss, who gave a breakdown of candidates’ performance said 737,308 candidates, representing 61.60 per cent of the total number of applicants scored five credits and above including Mathematics and English.

Wushishi disclosed that a total of 1,196,985, comprising 616,398 males and 580,587 females sat for the examination, out of which 1,013,611 candidates scored five credits and above, irrespective of English and Mathematics, representing 84.68 per cent.

According to him, the release of the 2023 SSCE result suffered a little delay due to the management’s desire to ensure that the complete results are released.

On candidates with special needs, he said a total of 1,542 candidates sat for the examination, out of which 913 candidates had hearing impairment and 162 candidates had visual impairment.

Other candidates include; 103 candidates with Albinism, 61 candidates with Autism, 149 candidates with low vision, 154 candidates with adermatoglyphia, among others.

Prof. Wushishi also disclosed that the number of candidates involved in various forms of malpractice in 2023 is 12,030, representing 0.07 per cent as against 13,594, 0.13 per cent in 2022

“It gladdens my heart to notify that reports we have received so far indicate that the 2023 SSCE Internal has been certified the best in recent times. We are very thankful to God for this and to all those that made it possible,” he said.

Prof. Wushishi also noted that 93 schools were found to have been involved in mass cheating and “will be invited to the Council for discussion, after which appropriate sanctions will be applied.

“Similarly, 52 supervisors were recommended for blacklisting due to poor supervision, aiding and abetting during the examination,” he said.