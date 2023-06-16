From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja⁣

⁣

The National Economic Council (NEC) has set up a committee made of governors from each of the geo-political zone to review suggestions from the Salary and Wages Commission to address the impact of the removal of the fuel subsidy on the populace.

It is consider recommendations from the National Salaries Income and Wages Commission to pay N702 billion as cost of living allowance to civil servants as part of intervention plans to mitigate the effects of the removal of subsidy as announced by President Bila Tinubu on May 29, 2023. ⁣

The Governor of Bauchi, Bala Mohammed made the disclosure while briefing alongside his counterparts from Katsina, Aliyu Radda, Kogi, Yahaya Bello, Abia, Alex Otti and Ogun, Dapo Abiodun,

Mohammed also revealed that the intervention includes a recommended sum ranging from N23.5 billion to N45 billion per month as petroleum allowance for civil servants. ⁣

⁣President Tinubu had directed the governors to concretise various palliative structures to ease the attendant hardship from the petrol subsidy discontinuance. ⁣

According to Mohammed, “The NEC had received recommendations on the various ways and means that the country can use whatever increases that we have in the revenue to mitigate the impact that this is going to make on the lives of our workers. ⁣

“And so they recommended that there should be a consequential adjustment, estimated at N702.92 billion as part of the allowances that should be given as petroleum allowance to all workers and as well as a N23 or N25 billion monthly offer to cushion the effect on workers.” ⁣

He said the council received other suggestions to review salaries and wages.⁣

“In addition to the palliative, government looked at all the issues, the challenges and problems holistically and set up a small committee of council to review and come up with a term of reference to organise areas specifically where this palliative can come from and how it will be dispensed to alleviate the problem of workers and other vulnerable groups,” Mohammed explained.⁣

“We will sit within two weeks to come up with a recommendation to NEC for a holistic decision that will be taken immediately to alleviate the problem that is being encountered by the removal of the subsidy,” he explained. ⁣

He said the input of the committee on palliatives earlier set up and headed by former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would not be discarded but integrated into the ongoing process.⁣