…Vehicle conveying mourners stepped on IEDs -police

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Nearly 40 people have been killed following attack by suspected Boko Haram in remote community in northeast Yobe State.

Some gunmen suspected to be insurgents, invaded Gurokayeya village, a volatile area with huge presence of Boko Boko Haram in Geidam Local Government, Yobe State on Monday

The attackers numbering over a dozen, opened on the villagers killing about 20 people. They also burnt down houses, sources said.

Police spokesman Yobe Command, Abdulkarim Dungus, confirmed the incident. He said the attack occurred at about 11pm on Monday.

“Some gunmen attacked Gurokayeya village in Geidam Local Government in Yobe State. They started firing the people which resulted in the kkibg of over 17 people,” he disclosed.

The community however organized the burial rite for the victims of the attack at village outskirts, but the exercise turned tragic again as the community was plunged into another mourning.

The police also conformed that the vehicle conveying the bereaved community members stepped on explosives (Improvised Explosive Devices) while returning from the burial. No fewer than 17 people also died in the incident while some were also injured.

Some sources claimed the insurgents have been carrying out some criminal activities in the area including collection of illegal levy from villagers around the area.