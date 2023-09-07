From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The National Commissioner of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), Dr. Vincent Olatunji, on Monday, inaugurated the national committee for NDP Act General Application and Implementation Directive (GAID).

The NDPC spokesperson, Itunu Dosekun, in a statement on Wednesday, explained that NDP Act GAID is one in a continuum of vital, regulatory measures being taken by the commission to ensure smooth compliance procedure under the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023.

“The work of the committee will, among others, address providence guidance on technical and organisational measures data controllers and data processors are expected to take in order to ensure privacy of data subjects, data security and data sovereignty.

He further noted that the GAID, will among others, provide clarity on the definitions of critical terms and concepts such as child consent, data subjects’ rights, lawful basis of data processing and registration of data controllers and data processors and cross border data transfers among others.

The committee which comprises eight members is chaired by the Commission’s Head, Legal, Enforcement and Regulations, Babatunde Bamigboye, with Mr. Tokunbo Smith of the Association of Licensed Data Protection Organizations of Nigeria as co-chair. Hauwa Hadejia is to serve as the Secretary.

Other members of the committee include Ozoemena Nwogbo, Gbenga Sesan, David Daser, Femi Daniels and Ifeoma Peters.