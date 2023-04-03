From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has warned students on the dangers inherent in drug abuse and urged them to stay away from it.

Lamuwa Shehu, the assistant state commander, operations and training of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Imo State command who gave the warning during a College Brothers summit on drug abuse organised for students by Neo Black Movement (NBM) of Africa, Owerri zone, urged the students to stay away from abuse of drugs as it is inimical to their health and growth of the society.

Shehu said NDLEA as a lead agency in control of the circulation and use of psychoactive drugs has been carrying out the campaign in rural communities, schools as well as involvement of stakeholders in fighting drug abuse.

He informed that in 2022 alone, the Command of NDLEA trained about 70 counsellors and school administrators to assist in teaching young ones on the need to be watchful of their mental health by avoiding drugs.

He expressed confidence that the robust campaign the agency has carried out with the involvement of traditional leaders and religious bodies will further shape the future of young people to become useful members of the society

In his address at the summit which had as the theme, “Hard Drugs And Its Abuse: A Bane To Personal, Economic And Social Development”, the president, NBM of Africa Owerri zone, Chief Chidi Maduka Ordu said drug abuse has reduced the productivity of young people and is affecting their economic lives.

He stated that the summit was organised to raise students’ consciousness on the need to avoid drug abuse.

Ordu said the decision to target students was strategic as they represent the young population of the country worst hit by drug abuse.

He called on the participants at the event to make use of the information received at the summit for the betterment of their future and educate others as well on the dangers associated with the abuse of hard drugs.