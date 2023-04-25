From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), alongside other stakeholders, have resolved to take sensitisation against drug abuse in Enugu State.

This was disclosed when the Ambassador, Joint Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, Dr Christabel Okoye, met with stakeholders in drug business in Enugu.

Okoye said she was in Enugu to seek partnership with drug distributors, to help stem the growing havoc wreaked in the society by drug abuse, especially among youths.

She said: “I have come to Enugu State to talk to drug markets, especially Ogbete A and B drug markets. Drug markets are the sole distributors of drugs, patent medicine, even at the grassroots.

“So, we need to sensitise them and let them know that if they continue distributing bad drugs to the Nigerian society, the effect will be so enormous on us as a nation. We decided to invite the stakeholders to the office of the Commissioner of Health.

“They were all happy that we came and they are excited about what we plan to do. Looking at what our youths have turned to, you’ll understand that drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking has eaten deep into this nation. It has led to violence everywhere, banditry, kidnapping and every other thing. This is as a result of drug addiction. And these people are the sole distributors.”

The Assistant State Commander, NDLEA, Enugu State Command, Mmeka Callister, commended the effort of the National Assembly in battling drug trafficking, assuring that the agency and other stakeholders in the state will ensure that the initiative succeeds.

“The Ambassador, who came from the National Assembly, is going everywhere, mostly the zones within the federation, to carry out this laudable job; to caution and also to sensitise our people on this illicit drug trafficking, especially Mkpurumiri that was ravaging our youths sometime ago.

“She took the initiative, approved by the National Assembly to be a spearhead, in collaboration with other stakeholders like NDLEA, NAFDAC, patent medicine dealers, the ministry of health and others, including the Enugu drug committee. We are all joining hands in the sensitisation of the populace,” she said.