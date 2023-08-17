From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in collaboration with the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), have sensitized students of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on the dangers of illicit drug consumption.

The agency in collaboration with the PCRC in the effort to ensure an illicit drug-free environment, organised a day sensitization programme for the students with the theme, “War Against Drug Abuse”.

Speaking at the programme, Assistant State Commander, Drug Demand Reduction Unit, NDLEA Rivers State Command, Mrs. Stella-Maris Amede, said they were

partnering with PCRC in the campaign, to see how they could jointly tackle the challenge of drug abuse among the youths.

Amede said: “We are here for “War Against Drug Abuse (WADA)”. We are here to sensitize the students to live a healthy life, because when you are into drug, you are a sick person and this drug (Colos) is commonly everywhere now. So, we are here for them to walk way from intaking of the drugs.

“We are partnering with PCRC to talk to the students. We are doing a lot, going to schools, organisations and communities sensitizing the young ones against intake of illicit drugs.”

Speaking with journalists at the end of the programme, Mr. Voke Emore, Chairman of PCRC, Rivers State chapter, lamented the influence of drug abuse on many young people in the society.

He said drug abuse has contributed to the rising crime in the society, alleging that entertainment industry has contributed heavily in influencing the youths into such illicit drugs intake through their music.

He stated: “The PCRC thought it wise that one of the causes of rising crime in our communities is drugs. We know for a fact that drugs influence wrongly to our community and to the youth in our community. So, we decided to preach against drugs. So, we partner with the NDLEA, we feel that this collaboration between parties like this will only create positive impact.

“We partner with NDLEA to come and preach the massage against drug abuse. The theme for this is “No to On Colos”. These days children says they are on colos, that means they are on drug, that is the new slangs.

“We are preaching against the entertainment industry that have encouraged drug abuse. Alot of music you hear on radio and social media encourage young ones to take more drugs and we are starting this campaign. We are taking it as a responsibility to talk against drug abuse. The musicians must end their music with warning that drug abuse is wrong and not to encourage it”.

Chairman of Ethics and Disciplinary Committee, IAUE, Martins Adekanmbi, noted that “One of the reasons for misconduct in the University is the issue of drug abuse. So, we saw the opportunity that PCRC and NDLEA are very poised to come and address our students against the use of drugs, because we have our rules. In the law under the Committee, if you are found using drugs, it is expulsion from one section and a presentation of certificate of fitness from psychiatric hospital.

“We don’t want our student expelled and we don’t want our children to terminate their destiny at the beginning. So, this sensitization will solve a lot of societal problems. We will make sure that students’ destinies are not terminated from the beginning. So, we thank PCRC and NDLEA.”