From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced a date for online tests for qualified applicants who successfully submitted their applications for the superintendent cadre (Professional and General Duties) for its 2023 recruitment exercise.

In a statement by its Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, the agency said its assessment platform would be open from Monday, May 8, 2023, till 23:59pm on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

The statement said the exercise is the first in the series of screening tests to be conducted for qualified candidates, who will be contacted, through their submitted email accounts with details on how to undergo the online assessment test. All qualified applicants who met the advertised qualifications and requirements are advised to check their email inbox or spam folder starting today Wednesday 3rd May 2023 for their notification and instructions on how to participate in the online assessment test.

All qualified applicants are expected to sit for the online test during the period indicated above. Further instructions on how to participate in the aptitude assessment exercise will be provided on the test platform and during a special edition of the NDLEA Twitter Space which will hold on Friday 5th May between 3 pm and 5 pm on the Agency’s Twitter handle and streamed live on our Facebook, YouTube and Instagram accounts.

It is IMPORTANT that all contacted applicants complete the assessment test within the allotted time and submit the same after carefully going through the instructions on the candidate’s dashboard.

For further enquiries, please visit our website www.ndlea.gov.ng or our social media handles: @NDLEA01 on Facebook and @ndlea_nigeria on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.