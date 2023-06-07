From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has debunked some online reports alleging lopsided promotion of personnel by the agency.

In a statement by the Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi on Wednesday appealed to the public to disregard such reports as a figment of the imagination of the writers.

The statement reads; “The Agency wishes to state that no such thing exists as elevation of officers and men remains an ongoing exercise based on a number of factors including vacancy.

Indeed, the issues raised by the category of personnel mentioned in the reports arose in 2011, which was 10 clear years before the current leadership of Brig Gen MB Marwa (retd). However, in a determined bid to motivate the workforce, over 70% of the workforce, a number of who had stagnated on one rank for 15-20 years, were promoted and their ranks harmonised in 2021 soon after Gen. Marwa assumed leadership of the Agency.

Even though more than half of the category of personnel referred to in the reports had been promoted in the recent promotion exercises, the ongoing expansion of the Agency which creates more vacancies for officers and men to move up, no doubt provides the window for the few not yet affected to be elevated in another exercise underway for the junior ranks.

Anyone not yet affected can rest assured that the Chairman and CEO consider their welfare paramount and central to the successes so far achieved by his leadership and will continue to pay attention to their career progression in the interest of the overall high productivity goal set for all Commands and formations of the Agency.