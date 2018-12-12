John Adams, Minna

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Niger State command, has arrested a 53-year-old fake soldier, identified as Vwang David, with 335 blocks or 218 kg of weeds suspected to be Cannabis Sativa.

The suspect was arrested, on Monday, along Mokwa-Jebba road after a spirited effort to escape with his Toyota Camry where he had concealed the hard drug.

According to officials of the NDLEA, in Minna, who confirmed the story, the suspect was said to have refused to stop when flagged down at Jebba control post resulting in a hot chase by the men of the NDLEA.

Luck however ran out for the fake soldier when his vehicle, a Toyota Camry crashed few kilometers to Mokwa where he was eventually apprehended.

A search on the vehicle led to the discovery of the hard drugs neatly loaded in the booth of the car. He was promptly arrested from the scene of the accident.

State Commander of the NDLEA, Mrs. Egwunwoke Ekaete, who paraded the suspect before newsmen, on Tuesday, in Minna, said his arrest was as a result of intelligence at the disposal of the operatives.

Mrs. Egwunwoke said Vwang had been passing through the route for sometime and was always dressed in military uniform to escape arrest.

The suspect told newsmen that, “I am not the owner of the car. My friend sent me to deliver the car to his wife in Minna.

“I did not know what was in the booth of the car I have never seen Indian hemp in my life, this is my first time of seeing it.

“I regret my action. It is my friend that pushed me into this trouble,” Vwang said, pointing out that his friend who was in another car “took off immediately they arrested me.”

Vwang said he took off from Lafenwa in Ogun State and was heading for Minna, in Niger State.

Mrs. Egwunwoke said the suspect would be charged to court on the completion of investigation into the case.