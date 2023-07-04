From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Members of the Ndigbo Cultural Forum on Tuesday assured the Delta State Government that they would continue to invest in the state.

They said their investments were safe in Asaba, the state capital because of the peace that pervades the city,assuring that they would do more to support the government with massive investments across the state.

Asaba chapter of the forum gave the assurance during a courtesy visit to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to congratulate him on his successful inauguration as governor.

Chairman of the forum, Chinedu Obodo who led team re-assured that Ndigbos would further bring their investments to all parts of the state.

Receiving the visitors, Oborevwori thanked Ndigbo for their support, and assured that peaceful investment climate in the state would be sustained.

He urged them to consider investing further by taking advantage of the peaceful environment across the state.

“I am happy because you have accepted me as your own. You worked very hard for my emergence as governor. I remember when I came for consultation prior to my election, you all supported me.

“I have told Deltans that I want to be governor for all and not just for only Deltans but for all who live in Delta State. This is because where you live is where you develop.

“I have had a good relationship with you people even before my intention to be a governor. So this relationship did not start today.

“So I want to sincerely appreciate all of you for your show of love and assure you that we will partner together.

“I encourage you to come and invest more in Delta. Delta State is very safe and you can attest to the peace we are enjoying here today.

“Delta is a state that does not discriminate. We live together here and I know that some of you gave birth to your children here, which invariably makes them citizens of Delta State.

“This state is accommodative and we will make sure that we develop this state together even as we urge you all to bring more of your investments down to Delta,” Governor Oborevwori said.