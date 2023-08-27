From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Chapter of the Igbo Community Association (ICA) has appealed to the governors of the Southeast states to extend a share of their palliatives to Ndigbo resident in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the elected state executive council of the association yesterday, the Chairman, Donatus Nwugo, explained that the request was informed by the current economic challenges in the country which has not spared the Igbo people resident Kano State.

While commending the Southeast governors for providing buses to convey Ndigbo home for the Yuletide celebration in the past, he implored them to consider additional areas of interventions such as facilitating tertiary admissions for their children and providing scholarships to the exceptionally brilliant ones.

He listed his administration’s areas of focus to include completion of the stalled Igbo House, peaceful relationship with the host community and interfacing with their home governors to create an enabling environment for them to divest their businesses home.

Speaking to Sunday Sun, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Nick Nwobodo, expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the exercise, saying that the five Southeast states were duly represented in the exercise.

He added that the election was witnessed by the media and a number of invited observers, who unanimously approved of the process.

The new executive included John Nweke, vice president;

Raphael Onuoha, secretary; Chibuike Ani, treasurer, while Bona Onyekwelu was elected financial secretary.